Drake Says He Would’ve Helped Soulja Boy Defeat Bow Wow On Verzuz Live

Drake says he would’ve appeared on Verzuz Live to help Soulja Boy out if he had asked.

Fans were given a treat last night, June 27, as they got to stroll down memory lane when Bow Wow took on Soulja Boy in the latest “Verzuz”. Many fans who tuned in felt that Bow Wow won the battle. One of the highlights of the night was when Drake was spotted in the comments section taking in the show. When the smoke cleared, Drake shared an ultimate throwback picture to show his appreciation for the artists’ efforts.

A notable change at the Verzuz battle was the introduction of a live audience probably made possible the US vaccination efforts. The rappers went head to head and produced the goods, and at one point, things got so heated that Bow Wow broke out the old Harlem Shake. That moment is what fans seemed to have registered as, making him the winner.

Later on, Drake revealed that he would have been down to head to the studio if he was asked by Soulja Boy, which may have turned things in his favor. In the comments, the “Laugh now, Cry later” rapper first paid homage to Soulja Boy’s iconic “DRAAAAAKE?!?” just before adding: “He shoulda hit me I woulda popped out for this on go.”

As was to be expected, Drake became a focus of the battle as Soulja Boy took a shot at his opponent as he taunted him by reminding him that he never had a song with Drake. After his comments, he went on to perform his Drake collab, “We Made It.”

It seems Drake was entertained as he posted a pic with the three of them along with Trey Songz. The pic was reposted by Elliott Wilson, the founder, and CEO of Rap Radar, who was also in the comments section giving props to Big Draco for pioneering a new era in rap.

“Soulja was showing us how to use U Stream,” Drake commented while responding to the comments.