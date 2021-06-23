50 Cent Responds To Young Buck Allegedly “Coming Out” As Gay

50 Cent jumps on the opportunity to respond to new allegations that Young Buck has come out as gay.

It appears that veteran rapper 50 Cent has gotten some vindication after his years of taunting former G-Unit member Young Buck. For the most part, Fif has relentlessly accused the Tennesee native of allegedly having relationships with transgender women. While Buck has spoken about the rumors that have been circulating for years, he’s always insisted that he was tricked into any relations that he had with transgender women.

While the evidence against Young Buck is circumstantial at best, 50 Cent needed little prompting to go on the offensive. Blogger Tasha K, who most notably has been involved with drama with Cardi B in the past, recently did a vid blog called “Young Buck COMES OUT of The Closet.” She made the video following allegations that Young Buck was in court for a case against his ex-girlfriend regarding a shooting incident. That incident reportedly happened last week.

It’s apparent in the video, which is just over three minutes long, that she never actually spoke to Young Buck about the allegations or about him supposedly coming out of the closet. She uses the words of his ex-girlfriend, who said he’s been sleeping with gay men and trans women during their relationship, to build her case. According to the ex-girlfriend in question, that’s what sparked the domestic incident in the first place.

50 Cent would not miss the opportunity to get a shot in, and he reposted Tasha K’s video with his own commentary. He captioned the post, “SMH why he didn’t just say he was gay There is nothing wrong with it Buck. But you can’t be putting your hands on no women because she keep catching you.”

Young Buck hasn’t commented on any of this as yet. Check out Tasha K’s allegations below.