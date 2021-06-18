Pooh Shiesty Being Investigated For Witness Tampering, Denied Bond

Pooh Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Williams, was denied bond as his case unfolds in the state of Florida.

The 1017 rapper was arrested and charged for the memorial weekend shooting at the King of Diamonds Strip club in South Florida, where it is alleged that he shot a security guard after he was robbed in the club. Now, authorities are planning to lay federal charges against the “Back in Blood” rapper for a previous charge as his legal woes pile up.

The strip club incident had one witness, the injured security guard who Shiesty was ordered to keep away from as well as the club in question. Now, that security is now withdrawing his statement as he says he does not remember who shot him and if it was Pooh Shiesty who shot him.

Initially, the security guard’s statement was that Pooh Shiesty fired the gun, which resulted in him being shot in the leg. However, he now claims that he doesn’t remember saying that to the police and that at the time, he was not in a lucid state of mind as he was medicated on Dilaudid, a strong painkiller.

Prosecutors, however, find the developments unnerving, and the judge has denied bond as police investigate why the victim is not cooperating. An all out investigation is now underway to determined if there was witness tampering.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has placed a federal retainer on a previous case for which the rapper is being prosecuted.

Also, the U.S. attorney has placed a federal retainer on another pending criminal case involving the rapper. That incident which took place on October 13, 2020, sees the rapper facings charges for armed robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm, and theft.

It’s likely that with the federal retainer, the rapper is possibly facing more charges.