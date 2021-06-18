Mavado Gets Outpouring Of Support After Mother’s Funeral

Mavado’s mother has been laid to rest, and while the singjay has been paying tributes since her death in March, he was unable to be present at the funeral. Notably, this may be for reasons beyond his control.

The dancehall singjay’s mother, Elizabeth Gordon, popularly called Ms. Pinny, died on Thursday, March 11, in Kingston. The cause of death was reportedly heart failure, as Ms. Gordon was rushed to the hospital after complaining that she was not feeling well.

On Friday, June 18, the “Give It All To Me” artiste posted a video of his mother’s casket in the ground, covered with wreaths. Mavado captioned the post, “Go with god mama you have done nothing wrong on this earth May God bless your beautiful soul my queen.”

Fellow artistes Tanya Stephens, Sanchez, I- Octane, and Stefflon Don, paid respects in the comments, offering condolences for the deejay’s loss.

Mavado, whose real name is David Brooks, has been going through some difficult times, with his son, 18-year-old Dante Brooks, sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and his mother’s death, a rapid climax in March.

Social media users have speculated that Mavado, who described his mother as his ‘biggest supporter,’ missed the funeral because of personal troubles with the law in Jamaica.

Police accuse the 40-year-old veteran deejay of having played a role in the case of his son and his co-accused, Andre Hinds, who were both convicted of murdering Lorenzo “Israel” Thomas in Cassava Piece St. Andrew in 2018.

Mavado left Jamaica in June that year after a spate of violence erupted in Cassava Piece and has not visited the island since then, even throughout his son’s trial and the subsequent passing of his mother.

There were many questions, following Ms. Pinny’s death, about whether or not this was enough to drag the artiste back home. As things stand, the artiste is reluctant to return to Jamaica as there is a possibility he would also be facing charges.

Social media users say this was probably still the reason the artiste missed his beloved mother’s send-off ceremony.

One thing is very clear, Mavado did not miss the funeral because of a lack of emotions or love for his mother, and fans and followers are fully aware of this. The “So Special” singer declared his love for his mother several times in his music, including his 2017 single “Mama.” In 2018, the deejay hailed Ms. Pinny as his ‘greatest inspiration’ in a mother’s-day Instagram post.

“Jah know this pic is so old but it reminds me of all the great things this lady do for me so this world could talk about me today only father god knows that’s why I will always love you mama my boss,” he said.