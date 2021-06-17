Quavo Addresses Alleged Justin Laboy’s Fight Over Saweetie Breakup

Quavo finally broke his silence on his alleged fight with Justin Laboy.

The Migos clan is denying that they put hands on popular social media personality Justin LaBoy following an interview he did with Saweetie prior to her breaking up with Quavo months ago.

The social media personality apparently had Saweetie on his show ‘Respectfully, Justin,’ which he co-hosts with Justin Combs. During the show, Saweetie spoke about various things, including whether she would have a threesome with Quavo, and said she would allow Quavo to pick the man who would form the threesome.

However, the comments by Saweetie were deemed disrespectful, and a few days later, the rapper couple announced their split. Rumors suggested that Quavo was angry at the social media personality and that he was beaten up by Quavo and the Migos group members right after that interview aired.

However, in a new interview this week, the Migos denied having knowledge of that alleged incident.

While on the Morning Hustle Show, Takeoff denies any beating having taken place. Quavo, however, says it was nothing more than a “little bit of straightening.”

“Nothing but a little bit of straightening, we call that straightening,” said Quavo as he laughed alongside Takeoff and Offset. Takeoff added, “Yeah, we don’t know nothing bout that.”

“Yeah, nothing but a bit of straightening,” repeated Quavo, even as he went on to deny there was an altercation with LaBoy but saying instead that he was talking about their record. “Yeah, we don’t know nothing about the other situation,” said Takeoff, who is clearly trying not to go down the road of discussing that incident.

Offset didn’t say much in response, but his expression seems to show that he found it funny. He did look at Quavo and laughed when the co-host Lore’l pressed them for an answer.

However, fans do not believe that the group is being honest as they say Offset’s body language gave it away. “Offset already said it with his eyes,” one person commented. “Offset know whats going look at the side eye he kept giving,” another said.

Meanwhile, Justin LaBoy has not said anything publicly about the incident, although the rumors have been going around on social media.