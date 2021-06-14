A Look Inside Drake $200 Million Ultra Luxurious Private Jet ‘Air Drake’

A member of Drake’s entourage has released exclusive footage of the singer’s private jet. Drake acquired the jet back in May 2019. The vessel dubbed “Air Drake” is a Boeing 767.

The footage, which was reposted by several bloggers, shows Drake’s swanky ride, which features two private bedrooms. Decorated in a 1980’s style, it has lots of gold features, plush sofa seats in soft cream and peachy colors, and shiny wood paneling. It also features leather seats and tables, mirrored walls, and plush carpets.

The plane is reportedly 23 years old and, under normal circumstances, would seat roughly 181 passengers.

It’s reported that Drake got the $100 million plane for free in a deal with Cargojet Airways. The stripping of the original design and the renovation was estimated to cost between $80 and $100 million, putting the aircraft in the $200 million region.

Under the deal with Cargojet Airways, Drake owns the company publicly. As the rapper travels the world on tour, the brand hopes to gain publicity and brand recognition. Not a bad deal for a $100 million ride.

As per the terms of the deal, Drake has been putting “Air Drake” to work, frequently flying between the States and his hometown in Canada. He has even taken the jumbo jet to the Caribbean for vacation several times.

Undoubtedly we can expect to see the rapper continue his frequent flying this year. As he finalizes his album Certified Love Boy, Drake is preparing to go on tour. He also signed a new deal with Live Nation earlier this month. The deal will see the rapper team up with the company to open a live entertainment venue in Toronto later this year. In true Drake fashion, the venue is set to be named “History.”