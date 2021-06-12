Polo G Arrested And Hit With 5 Charges For Attacking Police Officers

Polo G has been arrested on several charges for allegedly attacking police in Miami.

The Chi-Town rapper was reportedly booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at 8 am on June 12. Polo G has been charged with battery on a police officer, resisting arrest with violence and criminal mischief. Polo’s bond has been set at $19,500.

According to the Miami Herald, the rapper’s brother, who is a minor, was also taken into custody by the police. It’s not yet known whether he will also face charges or whether he was formally detained.

This morning the Miami police tweeted, “The Miami Police Department is aware of the incident involving Mr. Taurus Bartlett, also known as Polo G, and another male juvenile. We will provide updates as they become available.”

In response to the tweet, several fans took to social media, calling for the rapper to be freed.

One said, “His brother is 16 and yall haven’t said anything about it yet and it’s been hours since the arrest. Free The Capalots.”

Polo G’s mother and manager, Stacia Mac, took to social media in the early hours this morning to call for the release of her sons. In a video showing the aftermath of Polo’s album release party, she said the police were not providing any details on her sons.

She said, “My kids call me in a frenzy saying the police are all behind them, 20 cars deep, and this is not an exaggeration. What is ridiculous is the fact that a young black man can celebrate his success and still be looked at as a motherf***ing n***a!”

Stacia said her sons were stopped because they were driving while black and that she was not able to talk to her 16-year-old son. The mother showed footage of what looked like a dozen police cars with flashing lights in the background.

She continued explaining that she was refused information. The mother was joined by Jamaican Dancehall artiste Spice, who said, “A mussi 40 police march we down the street.”

Polo’s mother asked fans to tag the Miami police in the video so she could get information on her sons, as she was adamant the only crime they committed was being black and successful.