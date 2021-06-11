Kim Kardashian Failed Bar Exam Twice & Breaks Down Over Kanye West Divorce

Kim Kardashian has broken down emotionally as she shared that she felt she was a failure over the breakup of her marriage to rapper Kanye West.

On Thursday, a snippet of her on the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians showed Kim crying as she becomes emotional while talking about her and Kanye West. The couple is in the throes of divorce proceedings as Kanye has moved to Wyoming to the ranch they own while Kim has remained in Los Angeles with their four children for whom she seeks primary custody.

In the trailer, Khloe says in a forward-face camera that Kim has been struggling privately behind the cameras. She says that Kim has redirected her emotions by channeling them elsewhere while coping with the situation.

Khloé asks Kim Kardashian how she and Kanye West are doing. Kim Kardashian, however, was emotionless as she says they aren’t fighting now, but “I just roll with it you know.”

In a separate clip which shows her dabbing her eyes while her younger sister Kylie also cries, Kim says

“He deserves someone that can go support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming,” she says, wiping her tears. “I can’t do that…I feel like a fucking failure that it’s, like, a third fucking marriage. I feel like a fucking loser. But I can’t even think about that like I want to be happy.”

The pair announced that they were divorcing earlier this year after six years of marriage. This comes after months and months of outbursts and accusations by Kanye at and against his wife publicly, which signaled that the marriage might be in trouble.

This is the first time that Kim is addressing the divorce publicly. Her entire interview is teased for the series finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs Thursday, June 10 on E! Neither she nor Kanye has made any public statements about the state of the marriage.

Kim Kardashian also revealed that she failed the baby bar exam for a second time. She made the revelation during the final episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday night.