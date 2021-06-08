Vybz Kartel Is Having A “African Summer” In Jamaica

Vybz Kartel and company are having a “African Summer” in Jamaica this year.

The dancehall legend has offered a brand new music video for his 2021 summer entry titled “African Summer.” Over the years, the Teacha’s undeniable reign over the ‘season of fun’ has led dancehall fans down a path of merrymaking through numerous tracks such as “Summertime,” “Party,” “Party Me Say,” and “Day Rave,” just to name a few.

A pause of the usual summertime festivities in some parts of the Caribbean since 2020 doesn’t mean that Vybz Kartel is certainly not an indication for him not to cater to one of his biggest fanbases in the world, the African continent.

The likes of the African King of dancehall Shatta Wale revere the Worl’Boss as something of a deity on the continent. That feeling resonates throughout the heart of the people, and as such, you can find Vybz Kartel murals on buses, buildings, and t-shirts.

Di Teacha doesn’t delve too much into what happens in Africa in his latest offering but uses the electric and, most times, scorching summertime atmosphere of the continent as a reference to the bedroom antics he sings about.

The Drop Top Records produced song is interpreted by Jamaican Cinematographer iamLagikz, who employs a bit of comedy in his work. The moral of the story centers around a man who doesn’t make time for his woman, leaving her to fulfill her desires for intimacy with another fellow down the street. Firey transitions make way for some dancing, rump-shaking, and love-making.

You can check out the visuals below as you get ready for yet another summer anthem from Vybz Kartel.