Ding Dong Recruits Stefflon Don For “Man A Star” Remix

Ding Dong and Stefflon Don link up on “Man A Star” remix.

Less than a month after showing off his star-like qualities to the world in the video for “Man A Star Blue Tick,” Ding Dong is back with a remix featuring UK-based dancehall baddie Stefflon Don.

Ding Dong has been teasing the collab on his social media accounts for the past few days, and fans are finally able to digest the heat the female rapper brought to the track. Yet, this is not the first international cosign Ding has received for this recent release. Famed producer and real “yaad man,” dancehall ambassador DJ Khaled also gave the original cut his approval when he shared a clip of the video to his account with a celestial caption fitting for the occasion.

“Man a STAR!!!!” He wrote while tagging both Ding Dong and legendary selector and producer Boom Boom.

The scorching new remix is kickstarted by Ding Dong, who leads out with the first verse and the chorus lifted from the original. Steffie comes through with the second verse where she deejays,

“Say Me Pretty Like Money/ Bankbook Chubby Me A Star / Gangster Wa Put Me Inna Car/ Rev Out The Big Body Benz Chrome White SLR / Diamond Pon Me Neck Dem A War.”

Stefflon Don is one of the most recognized names in the UK dancehall and hip hop scene over the past several years. In 2018, she scored a massive hit with her single “Hurtin’ Me.” Over the years, she scored hits like “Senseless,” “Real Ting,” “16 Shots,” and “Move.”

You can check out the rest of the hot new remix below.