Migos Reveals “Culture III” Cover Art & Release Date

Culture III cover art and release date is here.

Migos‘ Culture III is just days away from being released after several delays, and the dynamic trio has released the cover art. The artwork features the three artists merging into one face.

Culture III, which is expected to drop this Friday, June 11, is the third and final entry in their Culture series. It’s the group’s fourth album. They have been working on releasing it since 2018. In October of that year, Quavo said that the album would be released “at the top of 2019.” When that didn’t happen, Offset said that it would be released in 2020 during a Twitter Q&A session. That was supposed to be in time with the Culture anniversary weekend.

They missed that deadline, and later in 2020, Takeoff updated fans through a post on Instagram that showed a whiteboard with a working tracklist. They eventually released the lead single on February 14. That track is called “Give No Fxk.” In May 2020, they released the LP’s second single, “Need It.” This year on May 14, Migos released the album’s third single, “Straightenin.”

Quavo explained to Kevin Durant why he felt the need to hold back the album while speaking on ETC’s podcast.

“We want to have an album listening and have people in the thang and really hearing the album, like, I can’t drop no album and let the internet judge my album. It just don’t make sense. I just want to be with the people. I want to touch the people and that’s what we gon’ do at the top of the year,” he said.

The first two Culture albums did well, and after Culture II, the group went on tour with Drake and went on to release their debut solo albums. In 2018, Quavo dropped Quavo Huncho, and Takeoff dropped The Last Rocket and in 2019, Offset released Father of 4. An official tracklist has not been released as yet, but fans are clamoring to know more as they await the highly anticipated album.

The potential tracklist is as follows:

1. “Need It” (Ft. YoungBoy Never Broke Again)

2. “Straightenin”

3. “Why Not?”

4. “Answer Me”

5. “Light It Up” (Ft. Pop Smoke)

6. “Give No Fxk” (Ft. Travis Scott & Young Thug)

7. “Racks 2 Skinny”

8. “New Time”

9. “Birkin”