Mariah Carey Iced JAY-Z Beef Rumors With “Heartbreaker”

Mariah Carey might be the Queen of Pop, but she’s also the Queen of clap backs and not one to be played with!

Mariah Carey is clearly not pleased with the speculations over her ending her three-year agreement with Roc Nation as she moves onto new management while planning a new R&B album and a 2022 world tour.

The Sun reported last weekend that the pop star is seeking new management after she had a “huge fight” between her and Jay-Z over the future plans of her career. Tow newspapers quoted the supposed dramatic ending to the relationship with one UK newspaper, saying that the pair had an “explosive fight.”

Well, Mariah has some words as she responded to the comments to deny that there was an explosive meeting.

“The only “explosive” situation I’d ever “get into” with HOV is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song “Heartbreaker”!!,” she posted on her Instagram account to her over 10 million followers.

“To the people who make up these lies I say “poof!- Vamoose, sonofa*****”!!” she added. Her comments were shared along with a snippet of the song as Hov sat in a hot tub rapping in the iconic music video.

The sun previously reported that Mariah’s leaving was not on pleasant terms. It quoted a source as saying, “Mariah and JAY had an explosive meeting which did not go well at all,” the source said. “She has made it clear she wants nothing more to do with him and has called it quits with Roc Nation.”

The sources added that the meeting could’ve gone much worst. Now that Mariah Carey shut down the rumors we can expect new music from her as planned. Perhaps she had a disagreement with Jay-Z about music but clearly their business relationship is still in tact.

Mariah Carey joined Roc Nation in November 2017.