Mariah Carey Split With Jay-Z’s Roc Nation

Mariah Carey ended her deal with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

The pop star is now seeking new management after ending her three-and-a-half-year stint with Roc Nation. The Sun newspaper reported on Saturday that the relationship soured after a “huge fight” between Mariah Carey and Jay-Z’s company over the future plans of her career.

The newspaper quoted an unnamed source who said the decision to part came after a heated meeting.

“Mariah and JAY had an explosive meeting which did not go well at all,” the source said. “She has made it clear she wants nothing more to do with him and has called it quits with Roc Nation.”

Carey’s contract will run its notice period for a few weeks, but in the meantime, it seems that Roc Nation has cut all ties and has removed her from their website of lists of artists they manage.

“It is a shame because they had done some great work in the last few years. But this meeting couldn’t have gone much worse,” said the source.

However, it seems that another unnamed source speaking to the Daily Mail says that there was no contention in leaving and that the parties are still on good terms.

“Mariah’s relationship with Roc Nation ended amicably and Mariah and JAY-Z are on great terms,” said the Daily Mail source.

Mariah has been with Roc Nation since November 2017, but she has set out to replace the management company as she is “talking to other managers and thinks she has found someone who she feels has full belief in her.”

The Pop icon is also said to be working on a new R&B album and is planning a world tour for 2022.

Her time with Jay-Z’s company did see her make a comeback after her career drifted off a few years back with the release of her 30th anniversary album “The Rarities,” her memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, and a deal with Apple TV+? for “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.”