“Bid For Love” Jayda Cheaves Cozy Up With Lil Baby As She Lands Movie Role

Jayda Cheaves lands a big role in an upcoming movie, Bid For Love, and seems she and Lil Baby are back together

It’s been quite a rough year for one of Hip-Hop’s favorite couples, Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves. In fact, earlier this year, she announced that they’re breaking up. Even though they are not together, it seems that there is still hope for the dynamic pair. Following their breakup, the two focused on their individual careers with both maintaining successes.

Fans who have been paying attention feel that Lil Baby may soon have a second chance with the influencer and entrepreneur. A video that was taken last night, June 3, has added more fuel to the rumors. In it, the couple is seen together at Pee Thomas’ big birthday event. From the look of it, it doesn’t seem like they are simply platonic friends either. Lil Baby held Jayda close to him as photos were being taken. At one point, he even kisses her on the cheek. They also appear to be very comfortable in each other’s space as they donned wide smiles.

Fans were caught up in their whirlwind romance last year, and they quickly became one of the most popular couples in Hip-Hop. They were always an entertaining couple, especially when they were trading expensive gifts and sharing their love for all the world to see. At one point, Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones, even confessed that she was “the one.” Things came crashing down, though, after rumors began circulating about cheating. What followed was a nasty breakup.

Some of the rumors circulating included accusations by adult film actress Miss London, who tweeted that she had slept with the rapper for money. Lil Baby would go one to call her out through Twitter DMs trying to prove his innocence. However, more rumors of infidelity began hitting social media. One of them included another adult film actress, Teanna Trump, who insinuated that she also slept with the rapper. It was all too much for Jayda, who couldn’t stand the negativity.

It looks like love is still in the air between the two based on last night’s video and what a time it would be for Lil Baby, who just dropped a joint project, The Voice of the Heroes, with Lil Durk today, June 4. Do you think the couple will get back together? Check out the video below and let us know your thoughts.

Jayda Cheaves will be making her film debut in the upcoming movie, Bid For Love. So far we know that Tami Roman also lands a role in the Christina Cooper-produced film.