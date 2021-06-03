Gucci Mane Says Newborn Makes Him Feel Like A First-Time Dad

Gucci Mane is opening up about his fatherhood journey as he notes that it is his newborn Ice Davis who made him feel like a first-time father because of his hands-on approach.

In an interview with Billboard on his life and career, he and his wife Keyshia Ka’oir spoke about welcoming the newest member of their family- this would be the couple’s first child together even though they have children from previous unions.

The couple was together for many years, even as Gucci was in jail and struggled with substance abuse. However, he and Ka’oir tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their son Ice in 2020, who was born days before Christmas.

According to Ka’oir, Gucci has taken hands-on approach with the baby- “for maybe the first four weeks, [Gucci] put him to sleep every night on his chest by himself,” says Ka’oir. “He’s a great dad.”

Gucci Mane isn’t a first-time dad, although he details his experience as a first-time father. According to him, even though he has his 14-year-old son, with the years being away in jail and also only knowing about his son at 10 months old and meeting him when he was one year old, that took away from the experience of fatherhood.

“Me and the mother were kind of like strangers,” he says. He says he feels like a first-time father with Ice. “I never knew how much attention you got to pay to a baby,” he says. “It’s not easy. It’s a great thing and I love it, but it’s definitely challenging to be a parent.”

In the midst of it all, the rapper spoke about how his life has matured from being a rapper and being in the strip club to now being a dedicated family person. His latest album, ‘Ice Daddy’, is dedicated to his son, who is listed as an executive producer of the album.

“I always want my music to talk about what was going on in my life,” says Gucci. “And the most important thing in my life now is my son.”

Gucci Mane also says fatherhood has caused him to relate to the parenting by his own parents. “Having a baby definitely made me less critical of my parents,” he says. “Now I see that we’re all humans and do the best we can.”