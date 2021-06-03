Dancehall Artist Popcaan Pleads Not Guilty To Traffic Charges

Dancehall veteran Popcaan maintains his innocence in his ongoing road traffic case.

Popcaan appeared in the Yallahs Traffic Court on Thursday, June 3, and pleaded not guilty to up to six traffic breaches. The dancehall deejay, whose real name is André Sutherland, is to return to court on September 2, when a trial date is expected to be set.

Urban Islandz reported in April that police officers, who were allegedly acting on information they received, intercepted a nine-vehicle convoy in which Popcaan and his entourage were traveling in a section of Bath, St. Thomas. After cops made some checks, the entertainer’s vehicles were reportedly found to have several violations of the Road Traffic Act.

Among the six violations to which the artiste pleaded not guilty is driving a vehicle with no registration plate affixed, a violation that could attract a $5,000 fine. There was also an unlicensed motorcycle and a vehicle with no side-view mirror. The police also say the entertainer and his entourage were driving without insurance coverage and driving without a helmet, which could lead to a fine of $8,000.

According to the police, the deejay had no valid certificate of fitness, which could attract a fine of $15,000. They further reported that the “Firm and Strong” deejay could not provide a driver’s license, attracting a fine of $40,000. Popcaan could also be facing a $20,000 penalty for driving negligently.

The 32-year-old ‘Unruly Boss’ was subsequently charged. The Unruly deejay, who is signed to Drake’s OVO Sound label, could see fines of almost 100 thousand dollars if he is found guilty under the Road Traffic Act.

During the court proceedings, which was his first appearance, the “Survivor” artiste did not only deny the allegations, but he also argued that he was not driving the motorbike when the group was intercepted by the police.

Popcaan further argued that the motorbike that the police officers were referring to is “a three-wheel motorcycle.” The dancehall deejay said the bike was not being used when the police approached him. He revealed that the motorcycle was lying on the side of the road.

Popcaan is being represented by attorney Matthew Hyatt. His initial reaction upon being charged was one of anger as he publicly announced that he would no longer be holding his annual Unruly Fest in St Thomas.

“Not even feel like me a keep Unruly Fest a St Thomas again!!! Why am I being targeted by St Thomas police, in every move I make? Me really just tired a unu, and a go just breeze St Thomas for my own good. Hope my people will see things from my side. Peace and love,” he tweeted.

Fans have remained on both sides of the fence, as many have chastised the deejay for his actions, and others have shown their unyielding support.