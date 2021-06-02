DiCelebrityy Drops “Reward Mama” & Talks Skillibeng “V.I.P” Collab

Up and coming Dancehallartiste, DiCelebrityy is celebrating the hard work of mothers with his new single “Reward Mama.”

The entertainer who describes himself as a “modern Jamaican-international artist” is also a singer and songwriter. He has been working tirelessly to cement his status in the Dancehall scene. Boasting a signature eclectic and undulating sound, he showcases sincere passion and perseverance, and “Reward Mama” stands as an attestation to that.

DiCelebrityy, whose real name is Adrian Anthony Campbell, says the single is about “appreciating my mother by paying back in any way possible. It’s about giving back the reward to Mama meaning our mothers for all they had done for us!”

“Reward Mama” was released on March 26, 2021, and is available on Apple Music, Deezer, and Spotify.

With this positive tune and outstanding style, the St. Ann’s Bay native is perhaps following in the footstep of his predecessors, whose music he said he heavily indulged; Bob Marley and Jimmy Riley.

DiCelebrityy says these two Reggae greats are his “musical role models, whose love for reggae music struck a chord in his spirit from a tender age and led him to pursue his musical career and inspire others.”

He added that he was sincerely grateful to be able to work with Jimmy Riley, who he praises for guiding him and allowing him to gain insight into what the business hand of the music industry is like.

While DiCelebrityy is still up and coming in the industry, with a talent that should have him high up the ladder in no time, the artist has already worked with some major artists in the industry. This includes Spice, Sikka Rymes, and more recently, he collaborated with Sony Music recording artist Skillibeng on the single, “V.I.P.”

“The link up came about while I was in Jamaica working on some musical projects in Kingston. Myself and Skillibeng link up at Pantason studio. Right there the record happened to come to existence,” the artiste told Urban Islandz about the collab.

DiCelebrityy added, “This new record “V.I.P.” will have you imagining you are out of quarantine and at an abashment party happy about life. Skillibeng jumped on this track and vibed with the beat perfectly to bring a song for the whole family to dance and sing to.”

V.I.P, which was released in February 2021, has so far attracted a number of positive comments and feedback from fans. The track was produced by Pyyros Govament Production.

Besides his undisputed talent, it is perhaps his drive that will result in the name DiCelebrityy being called among the biggest in the industry. The artiste, who came from humble beginnings, expressed that before venturing into the magic realm full-time, he worked in Jamaica’s corporate sphere where he took on multiple 9-5 gigs as he did what was necessary to stay afloat while he focused on his true passion and dream, music.

“Throughout his music career, he prides himself on quality and his overall presentation. Audiences around the world have experienced DiCelebrityy’s captivating, high-energy performances. His stage presence is riveting as he keeps his audience singing and dancing to his tunes,” a statement from his management team explains.

The artiste is hoping to continue to spread the message of positivity, peace, and joy, which are all qualities that both Dancehall and Reggae emanate worldwide.

