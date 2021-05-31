Brooklyn rapper Supa Gates Dead at 25 Weeks After Being Shot

Brooklyn Drill rapper Supa Gates has unfortunately succumbed to gunshot injuries that he suffered on April 11. The rapper, whose real name was Aaron Williams, passed away at just 25-years-old.

According to the New York Daily News, Williams spent close to seven weeks in the Kings County Hospital fighting for his life. It is believed that he passed away last Thursday, May 27. The details of the original shooting state that it happened on St. John’s place near Troy Avenue in Crown Heights.

According to reports, the Brooklyn native was sitting in the passenger’s seat of his Mercedes when he was shot multiple times. No one has been arrested for the crime as yet, as police have said they have not been able to confirm any solid leads or any suspects at this time. While they are also unclear of the motive behind the shooting, his mother, Raquel Peters, has alluded to the fact that she believes it might have something to do with jealousy.

“It really and truly was jealously. It wasn’t a gang-related issue, it wasn’t a drug-related issue. Nobody knows how hard I worked to make sure my kids are OK. People don’t know the devastation they’re causing, and how many lives they’re destroying when they take somebody’s child,” she told the New York Daily News.

The loss has been very difficult for her. She added: “It’s hard going into his room, going into his space, knowing that he’s not there anymore. I just wanted to say that people don’t realize how much they’re destroying an entire family when they do things like this.”

The talented rapper began his musical career at nine years old when he began deejaying. By age 15, he was making his own beats as he tried to keep the family tradition of music alive. His mother also revealed that he had Caribbean roots and was inspired to have a musical career by his grandfather, who played steelpan in Trinidad.

In a cruel twist of fate, it also seems that he was about to take his career to the next level. That’s at least according to a relative who also spoke with the publication.

“He was gonna bust big,” the family member said before adding that the Fourth of July weekend was when the rapper was expected to go on his first tour. He also revealed that he was close to signing a major deal. “That was gonna be his debut. He was gonna destroy this place. He was working hard to make it,” he added.

Supa Gates will most famously be remembered for his “Yellow Bentley” song after it was featured on Drake’s OVO Sound Radio. The YouTube video has close to 270,000 views since being released at the end of January. Our condolences go out to the family at this difficult time.