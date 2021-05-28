NBA YoungBoy Affiliate NBA Lil Pap Pleads Not Guilty To Murder Of Gee Money

NBA Lil Pap, an affiliate of YoungBoy Never Broke Again, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder. According to The Advocate, he entered the plea yesterday, May 27, as he went before the court to answer the charges which stem from his alleged role in the 2017 shooting death of rival TPG rapper Gee Money. The shooting occurred in 2017.

NBA Lil Pap, whose real name is DeAndre Fields, has been out on a $250,000 bond following his 2019 arrest. He will next appear in court on August 23. The case has been delayed in the past because Pap claimed that he was still searching for a lawyer. The judge has appointed a public defender to represent him in the case so that proceedings can get going.

He is accused of shooting and killing Gee Money, whose real name was Garrett Burton, in a parking lot outside the victim’s recording studio in September 2017. According to the arrest warrant, the contention between the two seems to have started after Gee Money made disparaging remarks about YoungBoy’s sister on a track.

According to The Advocate, they obtained information from the arrest warrant written up by detectives, which stated that: “In the days prior to Burton’s death, both Burton and Gaulden made several social media posts about one another, which further exacerbated tensions between the two rival rap music groups. When Burton was killed, members of the NBA group were immediately developed as suspects due to the ongoing rap music feud.”

While NBA Lil Pap denied the accusation when he was interviewed by the police, he apparently admitted that if someone in the NBA crew were to shoot somebody, he’d be that guy.

As the investigation progressed, police discovered that his phone records didn’t match his alibi and that he was in Baton Rouge the night of the murder. Before that discovery, he said that he had fled the city as he tried to protect his family. YoungBoy Never Broke Again, who is also behind bars on gun charges, has already said that he had no involvement in the shooting through his lawyer. If convicted of the offense, NBA Lil Pap faces life in prison.