Migos labelmate Metro Marrs Detained After Making It Rain At Graduation

Metro Marrs, one of Quality Control Music’s most recent and youngest signees decision to make make it rain at his high school graduation has been met with consternation by both his school and the police.

The 18-year-old, joined the label last year and is now in some celebrity company as it’s also the label of the Migos, Lil Yachty and The City Girls. Marrs got the deal after the label noticed the buzz he created on his own.

The rapper graduated from the Langston Hughes High School last Friday, May 21. An alma mater he now shares with some famous names like Gunna, and Playboi Carti. It seems turning 18, getting the label of his dreams and graduating got him to a very festive mood as he showered money into the crowd of his graduation. He generously gifted those present with at least $10k in cash. While the crowd were undoubtedly happy with the gesture and egged him on by clapping his school and the police have taken a very different view on the matter.

The footage of the incident has since gone viral. On it, he can be seen crossing the stage before he pulls out large wads of cash from his pants and throws the money out at the crowd. His fellow graduates react zealously as they frantically try to grab the raining cash. As school administrators get involved and try to reprimand him he follows through until about $10 000 is distributed. Police soon showed up on the scene and escorted the rapper out. According to TMZ he was arrested and held for about two days for inciting a riot and disorderly conduct. He was reportedly given a ticket for the two offences.

Someone from his management gave fans a little update about how he’s been doing and all seems fine. The person said “#freeme y’all tag @theshaderoom in the comments #classof2021 I love yallll!! (This his management team) #freemetro he will get out in a couple of hours”