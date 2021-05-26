Drake’s Photo With Female Went Viral Giving His Fans A Meltdown

Drake’s candid photo with a woman went viral causing his fans to meltdown.

A Photograph of Drake and a lady in white has caused fans to drag the woman as they speculate that the two are possibly in a relationship. It’s unclear where the photo was taken from, but the rapper posed with his hand on the waist of the older Caucasian woman causing fans, including those hopeful of catching his interest, that the artist is now taken.

The detectives on the internet were quick to identify the woman as Idina Menzel, 49, who is a singer and actress who was previously married to actor Taye Diggs. It’s unclear if there is any romantic involvement between her and Drake, but the intimate nature of the photograph has caused fans to speculate that they are dating and that the woman might even be carrying Drake’s child since she has a visible bump.

Menzel, who has been twice married, has one son with Diggs, while Drake has a son with artist Sophie Brussaux.

TheShadeRoom shared the photo while reporting that the female is Drake’s stylist, Luisa Duran.

The rapper, who was styled wearing black pants and a leather jacket and black inside shirt, was wearing the same outfit at his special dinner on Monday night to celebrate his Billboard Artist of the Decade award, which was attended by a number of celebrities.

Drake has been very low key about his love life and even his personal life, initially keeping the birth of his son low key and revealing it until months later. The photo has not stopped the rumors of being a playboy engulfing him as the rapper was recently accused of breaking up the 8-year relationship of a budding artist who he worked with on his recent album Certified Lover Boy album.

Neither the artist nor Menzel has addressed the photo or speculation.

It’s Drake getting a girlfriend for me, like I’ma just focus on my got damn self ? I’m mad asf y’all ? — Lyriccccc ??? (@Talyric97) May 26, 2021

No just looks like he’s posing with his aunt — boogiedown (@AlonzaniqueJ) May 26, 2021

He's dating women that resemble his mom nowadays — Sierra (@Scurrysmile2) May 26, 2021

It's you thinking Drake's stylist is his girlfriend for me lol and you call yourself a drake fan pic.twitter.com/cStHnn6fTx — JMack (@JMack87112576) May 26, 2021