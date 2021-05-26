Cuban Link Reacts To Vivica Fox Calling 50 Cent The “Love Of Her Life”

50 Cent’s girlfriend Cuban Link reacted to Vivica Fox calling him the “love of her life.”

It’s easy to conclude that 50 Cent is known for a lot of things. His music career, G-Unit brand, Vitamin Water, movie and tv show productions, and a knack for trolling have all secured 50 Cent’s legacy as being one of the most sought-after persons in the business. Hidden under his cutthroat trolling tendencies and savvy business skills is a kind and sincere lover. That is according to actress Vivica A. Fox, who still regards the rapper turn TV mogul as the love of her life nearly 20 years after the couple broke up.

In a recent interview with Vlad TV, Vivica A. Fox confessed that she still has the hots for 50 Cent, who is now dating aspiring corporate lawyer Cuban Link.

The 56-year-old actress recalled how he and the “P.I.M.P.” rapper met.

“We met after he said the thing at the Soul Train Music Awards. ‘And I want to thank Vivica Fox for wearing that dress. I was shocked… I was just kinda like, wow. And then after that, his people got in touch with my people and next thing I know, we were on the phone and my birthday was coming up and he’s such a gentleman,” she said. “He’s very generous. I know him as Curtis, always will, and the 50 Cent, those are his performing things and who he is as a man. So, I met Curtis.”

The actress recounted that the rapper made her birthday special when he “filled my entire house with my favorite flowers.”

“I was already Vivica Fox from Independence Day, this that and the third, and he now is becoming this huge mega Rap star who is crossing over with ‘In Da Club.’ I was used to fame and the main thing that killed the relationship is that we just went way too public way too fast…had way too many people in our business and if I was to have a chance to do it over it would be that we stay private a lot longer,” she explained.

“The love that I had for him, and still to this day, will always—he was the love of my life. I will admit that without any reservations. He will always have a special place in my heart,” she declared.

The two kicked off their relationship after they met in March 2003, but they had broken up by the fall of that year. At the time, their relationship had the entertainment scene buzzing with excitement. Social media users were quick to call the actress out, telling her to get over the rapper.

50 cent has not responded to Vivica’s statement, but Cuban Link decided to drop by The Shade Room’s comment section to express her thoughts.

The young fitness model seemingly sympathized with Fox when she wrote, “…Aww,” along with a violin emoji which critics have already assumed incites further gloom and sympathy on the part of the Booty Call actress. Clearly, Fif’s trolling techniques are rubbing off on his girlfriend.