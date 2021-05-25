QC Rapper Bankroll Freddie Shares Photo After Being Shot In Head

Bankroll Freddie was reportedly shot, but fortunately, his condition is stable.

Quality Control artist Bankroll Freddie is the latest victim of gun violence after the rapper recently sustained a gunshot wound. The Arkansas native confirmed the news himself on Instagram, which indicated that he was not badly injured.

Freddie took to Instagram Stories on Monday (May 24) to share a picture of the gunshot wound which was sustained just below his chin. Alongside the somewhat graphic photo, the rapper wrote “I’m good” with the prayer hands, clapping, and okay emoji. Details surrounding the shooting incident are scarce, but the fact that the news was addressed by Bankroll Freddie himself assured fans that he is in good spirits despite the tragic situation.

The Arkansas rapper followed up his Instagram Story post with a message that appears to be directed at the shooters. “Yall ni**as then shot me & lil Nick mama,” he wrote, tagging an up-and-coming rapper by the name of Hardscramble Nick. This seemingly suggests that there was a second victim in the shooting. As of now, her condition is not known.

Bankroll Freddie signed to Quality Control Music in 2019 after being discovered by its head Pierre “Pee” Thomas. The rapper released his album Big Bank just this year, which features rappers like Young Dolph, 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, and more. His most popular hit from the album “Pop It” features a verse from Megan Thee Stallion and became a viral sensation.

It is still unclear where the shooting took place and what caused it. We will keep you updated on further details of this story as they come to light.