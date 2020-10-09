Quality Signals Migos And Quality Control Back On Good Terms Amid Lawsuit

Quavo says his label Quality Control Music is “still on the table” for now.

The Migos rappers have been wrapped up in a nasty legal battle with their record label for some time now. Takeoff, Offset, and Quavo filed a suit against their attorney in July, which alleged that Damien Granderson, the lawyer who also represents the label itself, knowingly misguided the rappers into entering an unfair agreement with Quality Control Music.

According to the lawsuit, the rappers claim that “Granderson effectively prevented his other client – Migos – from ever being free of paying excessive compensation to QCM, from ever being signed to any other record label, and from ever obtaining negotiating leverage to secure reasonable terms in connection with the distribution of its musical recordings.” Talk about conflict of interest.

Pierre “Pee” Thomas, the CEO of Quality Control Music, responded to the lawsuit expressing utter disappointment about the fact that the group they “championed for” and “provided opportunities for” would accuse them of any malpractices. “We have always practiced honest business and complete transparency from the beginning when we started Quality Control Music,” Thomas said adding that he is happy to release the Migos from their contract if they wish.

While it’s not clear what transpired between the group and the label since then, it looks like they’re back on good terms now if Quavo’s most recent Instagram post is any indication. The rapper shared a photo of himself posing at QCM headquarters with wads of cash sprawled out on the couch and his arm (Kodak Black style). In the caption, Huncho wrote, “QC The Label Money STILL On The Table.”

Could they have already settled things outside the courtroom? The Migos are slated to release the third album in their Culture sequel this year so maybe this reunion is a sign that there are good things in store for fans. Keep your eyes peeled for more.