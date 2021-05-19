Konshens Performed On Audiomack’s ‘Fine Tuned, Gets Roasted For Extra Tights Pants

Konshens continues to make moves, and his audience cannot deny their time love for his recent musical offerings. Still, that has not been enough to stop the dancehall sing-jay from coming under fire for his fashion choices.

The dancehall veteran recently appeared on Audiomack’s “Fine Tuned” to perform singles such as “Bubble,” “Bruk Off Yuh Back,” and his new single “Can’t Stay Sober.” While Konshens performance was expectantly impressive, social media users could not contain their comments on the artiste’s fashion choices. The deejay was rocking full black garments and shades, but more noticeable were his leggings that many commented looked rather feminine.

“A him name Miss World,” one person asked. Another jeered, “Konshens wit the tites.”

One social media user went as far as to accuse the artiste of swinging on the other side. “Why him nuh come clean, if u pierce u nose and wear tights, wah u expect people fi think.”

Notably, Konshens fathered two children, one by his wife of over three years, Latoya Wright, and a daughter from a previous relationship. While the two have been on and off over this period, they are still married and flaunting it on social media. This is not the first time that the “Pay For It” deejay is being criticized for his clothing choice.

Back in 2019, the artiste became a hot topic when he wore a top for a music video shoot that fans found rather outlandish. Konshens was trolled for wearing a “female blouse” that social media users suggested “made him look gay,” and accused him of “drifting.”

Konshens appeared to be unbothered by the criticisms as the artiste then proceeded to release behind-the-scenes footage from another music video shoot.

That year a beef was reignited between the deejay and his old foe I- Octane, who trolled him for wearing a nose ring. Octane also took the opportunity to roast Konshens for wearing a “woman blouse.”

Last year, Konshens was also criticized for wearing a suit with “Jesus Slippers.”

The artiste was seemingly unbothered by all the fashion critics in these instances and is perhaps unbothered by this new development as well.