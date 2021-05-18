Safaree & Erica Mena’s Home Burglarize, Robbers Show Off Heist On IG

Safaree and Erica Mena’s home was burglarized and the robbers aren’t hiding.

Love and Hip-Hop reality stars Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena offer 20K for info leading to the arrest of robbers and another 10K for info on woman seen wearing Erica’s stolen chain. The couple is offering $20,000 for information leading to the arrest of the men who broke into their house over the weekend. The couple took to social media today (May 18) to ask for help in apprehending the suspects.

In a post on his Instagram page, Safaree divulged, “My house was broken into over the weekend. Long story short…It was 4 of em armed. I have $20,000. Dm @djjahmarintl serious info only. Your on Candid camera x 10 million.”

Safaree also posted three images of the suspected robbers. In the first image, a man is seen holding up a chain belonging to the couple with a caption that reads, “This a celebrity chain don’t ask how we got it,” written across the image. The second and third images are black and white stills of two men and appear to be from surveillance footage of the Love and Hip-Hop couple’s home.

Erica Mena posted a similar message on her Instagram page as well. She expressed, “Unfortunately over the weekend my house was robbed. There is now a $20,000 cash reward to anyone who can lead us in arresting all those involved. You can remain anonymous please DM me or Safaree.”

In a subsequent post she revealed that a woman was reportedly seen wearing a piece of her jewelry. Mena posted an image of the woman alongside the caption, “So this stripper “ Christy Mahone” is now allegedly wearing my jewelry and has all my purses. She has involvement with one of the robbers, one being @charleefamous. Girl be smart and give up all my belongings. If anyone knows her please contact me. I got a cash reward on her as well. 10,000 in cash to anyone who can lead me to the arrest of this woman as well.”

It seems like the couple’s offer is already paying off as Erica later followed up with a post about one of the alleged robbers on her Instagram story. Alongside a picture of the alleged suspect who she tagged, she wrote, “so we know this is the clown who took part in robbing our home. This $20,000 reward is for the Anonymous person who helps us arrest him and the others involved.”

Erica and Safaree purchased a luxury home in July of last year. At the time, the couple celebrated with pictures of their new abode on their respective Instagram pages. Safaree captioned his post, “Doing what they said we couldn’t,” while Erica wrote, “We found our dream home and closed on it today.”

This is not the first time that Safaree has been robbed. In April 2018, he was held at gunpoint and robbed of his jewelry and other valuables. The reality tv star spoke about being traumatized by the incident several weeks later, so it is no doubt that this incident will leave some lasting effects on the couple, who are also expecting their second child together.

Thankfully, the incident took place without any harm coming to the couple and their family. We’ll keep you updated on any developments in this story.