DJ Khaled Gave Ding Dong’s “Man A Star Blue Tick” Visual Some Strength

Ding Dong has officially released the video and song “Man A Star, Blue Tick,” and the single has gotten a major boost from internationally acclaimed producer DJ Khaled.

In a post on his Instagram page, Khaled shared a 22-second clip of the video, alongside the caption “Man a STAR!!!! [fire emojis] @dingdongravers @billboardselector” The video on DJ Khaled’s page has so far amassed 294,000 views in only 18 hours.

Among those in the comment section was Ding Dong himself. The deejay wrote, “Big look big look respect to the fullest bro [fire emojis] man a star.”

Shenseea, who shares the same manager as Ding Dong (Romeich), also commented on the post, writing, “Go fi dem @dingdongravers !!!”

In true Ravers fashion, the video, which was set in Kingston, features several dance scenes with Ding Dong’s crew. It showcases scenes of life in Kingston.

The song is catchy and sounds eerily similar to much of his previous works. Ding goes for simple and artistic with his lyrics.

The song was inspired by Ding Dong achieving his blue tick on Instagram last October. A blue tick is a verification badge given by Instagram which confirms that the account holder is the authentic likeness of a celebrity or brand. At the time of receiving his blue tick, Ding Dong had 945,000 followers. The deejay has since grown his following to just over 1 million accounts.