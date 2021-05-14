J. Cole Addresses Diddy Fight Over Kendrick Lamar on “Let Go My Hand” Track

J. Cole has seemingly addressed his 2013 fight with Diddy allegedly over Kendrick Lamar.

Mere hours after he dropped his album The Off-Season, J. Cole has become a trending topic on Instagram and Twitter. The reason, the rapper finally addressed a scuffle that reportedly went down with veteran rapper and producer Diddy at an after-party for the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards. Urban Islandz reported on this in 2013 when multiple sources confirmed a melee did went down between the rap mogul and Cole, who was a young rapper in the game at the time.

The track in question, “Let Go My Hand” recounts the incident at the VMAs after-party in New York City.

On the song produced by DJ Dahi, Frank Dukes, Wu10, and Cole himself, the entertainer raps, “My last scrap was with Puff Daddy, who would’ve thought it?…I bought that ni**a album in seventh grade and played it so much…You would’ve thought my favorite rapper was Puff…Back then I ain’t know sh*t, now I know too much.”

Back in 2013, when the incident went down, it was rumored that Diddy was drunk and tried to spill liquor on fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar. Diddy was reportedly upset with Kendrick over a verse he sang on the single “Control”. The line went, “I’m Makaveli’s offspring, I’m the king of New York…King of the Coast, one hand, I juggle them both.”

Cole’s intervention in the Lamar incident was rumored to have led to a scuffle between him and Diddy and their respective entourages. Neither Cole nor Diddy acknowledged the incident when it went down.

Cole’s manager Ibrahim Hamad took to social media to address the matter. “The Internet is a crazy place you ni**az reporting sh*t with no facts, Cole ain’t get thrown out no party and he damn sure aint get beat up,” Hamad said shortly after the rumored incident.

Hamad wrote on Twitter back in 2013, “Ahhh the infamous and ever elusive Cole and Puff fade. What a night. Lol.”

The Internet is a crazy place you niggaz reporting shit with no facts, Cole ain't get thrown out no party and he damn sure aint get beat up — Ibrahim H. (@KingOfQueenz) August 26, 2013

Thanks to the controversial lines, “Let Go My Hand” has already racked up 535,000 views on YouTube in just 12 hours. The Off-Season is Cole’s sixth studio album and the first to have features from other rappers.

Around the time of the incident, Diddy addressed the reports via Twitter saying, “I usually don’t address rumors but I got too much respect for my bro @JColeNC. We are friends. We just yell in public sometimes LOL #Fam.”

J. Cole responded to that tweet saying, “People will believe anything.”

I usually don't address rumors but I got too much respect for my bro @JColeNC. We are friends. We just yell in public sometimes LOL #Fam — LOVE (@Diddy) August 26, 2013