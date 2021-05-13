Charlamagne Tha God Predicted Joe Budden Podcast Downfall, Share Reaction

Charlamagne Tha God is adding a whole new meaning to his name with his apparent prophetic abilities, now that an old video has surfaced showing the radio personality predict the implosion of The Joe Budden Podcast.

Over the past few weeks, news of drama between the podcast’s cohosts has emerged following an incident during which Joe asked Rory to take a few weeks off.

Now that leaked audio has confirmed Rory’s firing on the 437th episode of the show, it looks like the whole operation is coming to a screeching halt. While fans of the show are shocked and saddened to see the team fall apart, Charlamagne Tha God is likely taking this opportunity to say, “I told you so”.

In a newly surfaced clip of a past interview, Charlamagne is seen being brutally honest about his predictions surrounding Joe Budden’s professional behavior and the likelihood of the podcast’s success. Sitting down with the hosts, The Breakfast Club personality first points out that it was an odd decision to name the podcast after only one host to begin with, presumably alluding to Joe’s diva tendencies.

Charlamagne The God speaking the future into existence on this whole Joe Budden, Rory & Mal, and Akademiks drama 3 yrs ago: pic.twitter.com/VRGRIRv7sX — DIALLO (@nikolasdiallo) May 12, 2021

He goes on to directly tell Rory that he doesn’t believe he is Joe’s actual friend and that he will likely be replaced, possibly by Budden’s former Everyday Struggle co-host, DJ Akademiks. Charlamagne claims to want only good things for the show, however, saying, “I’m actually rootin’. I’m like, yo, Joe, don’t self-destruct this time.”

A reunion between Akademiks and Joe Budden does seem like an actual possibility now that the podcast has dissolved. Clearly not on good terms with his former cohosts, Joe Budden released a statement about firing Rory, saying, “Friend or not, I’m NEVER funding someone’s sabotage of me, that will NEVER happen.”

It seems likely that we will hear more details about this messy state of affairs in the near future.