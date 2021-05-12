Mavado Told Fans New Videos Coming As New Song Tops 5 Million Views

Mavado fans can rest easy as he’s promised that new music videos are on the way.

The Gully God called on his fans to give him some time, though, as he gets things in order to produce some more work. Mavado was responding to the news that the lyric video for the track “Not Perfect” has reached five million views on YouTube.

He took to Instagram to thank his fans for their support: “Give thanks to my fans 5 million and counting without a video but yes I’m giving you a couple videos very soon lol don’t vex with me please to see with me ok,” he said on May 10. He posted the message alongside a video of him walking through a street surrounded by loyal fans. It may be a clip from the upcoming video. Bounty Killer and Tanya Stephens used the flame emoji to express their support.

It’s actually been quite a while since he’s done an official video. In fact, it’s been almost two years. It’s totally understandable, though, as the “Father God” singer has been having a very difficult period. In March, he lost his mother, Elizabeth’ Ms. Pinny’ Gordon, suddenly.

The death rocked him, and he posted a message on Instagram detailing his feelings of loss.

“I’m all alone, can’t trust no one, but I could always put my life in your hands from I was a kid. It was always me and you walking up and down Constant Spring Road. Them days my little sister was just a baby. Them days I always said as a kid, I’m going to buy you the biggest house and the prettiest car when I grow up. l build you the biggest house. I keep my promise mama. I did it and the world will remember us, me and you. Jah know, have never felt like this before. Wow, my best friend gone,” he said at that time.

Not too long after that, his son Dante was sentenced to life in prison for the 2018 murder of Lorenzo Thomas. The 18-year-old was sentenced to 15 years for arson and 20 years for illegal possession of a firearm as well. Despite it all, it seems Mavado is trying to push through and come through for his fans.