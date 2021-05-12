Chris Brown Embraces His Toxic Traist: “I Wanna Be Remembered For My Kindness”

Chris Brown says he acknowledges his toxic traits, but want to be remembered for being kind and selfless.

Fans have concluded that Chris Brown is in a pensive mood following a recent post on Instagram. The singer who recently celebrated his 32nd birthday took to the Gram to share a message about what he wants his legacy to reflect.

The “Loyal” singer reposted the following message: “I wanna be remembered for my kindness, for showing up, for giving second choices, for acknowledging my own toxic traits and for loving selflessly. if that ain’t it then I failed horribly.”

The post continued, “remember to extend grace because we’re all just walking each other home.”

The positive message did not resonate well with social media users. Several women called out Chris Brown for allegedly being a colorist and an abuser.

One disgruntled Instagram user said, “boy you remembered for beating up Rihanna,” while another wrote, “KINDNESS? You lack that for women especially our dark skin queens.”

Allegations of colorism have emerged against Brown several times. He has been accused of kicking dark-skinned women out of his section in the club and using derogatory slurs to describe them.

One of his critics responded to the well-intentioned Instagram post, saying, “What about your misogynoir for Black women that manifests itself by you referring to dark skin women as ‘darkies’?”

It’s sad to say that the artist’s checkered past has not been forgotten and won’t be anytime soon. From his 2009 attack on Rihanna, which left her visibly battered and bruised, to his alleged mistreatment of girlfriend Karreuche Tran, Brown’s toxic past continues to be referenced anytime his name is brought up as a topic of discussion.