DJ Khaled Shed Tears As “Khaled Khaled” Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200 Chart

DJ Khaled is celebrating his third No. 1 album with Khaled Khaled.

The album debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart this week after arriving on April 30. The 14-track album, which features an array of top artists, opens with 93,000 equivalent album units in the U.S., according to Nielsen/MRC Data. According to Billboard, there were 76,000 equivalent streaming units recorded in the first week, which equals 106.87 million on-demand streams. There were also 14,000 units moved in album sales.

DJ Khaled earned two platinum records from the album prior to its release thanks to the Drake-assisted “Popstar” and “Greece,” which debuted at No. 3 and No. 8 respectively on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in July. Other famous guest stars on Khaled Khaled include Nas, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Cardi B, Justin Bieber, H.E.R., Buju Banton, Bounty Killer, and more.

DJ Khaled reacted to his latest No. 1 album on Instagram sharing multiple celebratory videos of himself and the artists who helped him bring the project to life. In one video, the producer was actually in tears as he reflected on what he has just achieved. “I cried many nights. Tears of JOY and Pain making this album,” he wrote.

“Everyone’s beautiful words, texts, messages really touched my heart. God is Great! THANK YOU! THE LIGHT. #KHALEDKHALED #1 album in the country @billboard I told my team they have permission to film everything. I want my fans to see the real. Just be. Always be you.” he added.

In another post, he wrote, “I cried many nights to bring you this album. This starts a new decade. New chapter in my life. And I just want to say thank you.” He followed up his big win with a short film music video for his song “Let It Go” with Justin Bieber and 21 Savage.