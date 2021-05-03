Unruly Cuz Drops Alleged Popcaan Diss Track Amid Rift In Unruly Camp

There may be some trouble in the Unruly Camp.

Rumors have been circulating in the media for the past few months about a possible rift between Popcaan and a protege by the name of Unruly Cuz. Neither of the entertainers has publicly confirmed or denied the rumors. Despite this, fans and critics alike have been scurrying through the lyrics of some of their most recent releases for confirmation. It turns out that at least two popular songs should probably be labeled as diss tracks if we are to take the words of Jamaica’s Viral King and other sources as gospel.

Foota Hype was one of the first persons to reveal that things may not be going well in Popcaan’s Unruly Camp. The selector, who shares strong connections in the dancehall industry, revealed in a live Instagram video that the Unruly Boss and producer Markus were apparently not seeing eye to eye. Foota went on to explain a viral voice note in which Markus was urging Popcaan to repair his Toyota Mark X motorcar that was allegedly damaged in an accident by Popcaan’s friend.

Foota noted that Popcaan refused to repair the vehicle and an argument allegedly ensued between the two. He added that it was from this incident that the friendship between Popcaan and Unruly Cuz, who is presumed to be the person who was behind the wheels of the car when it crashed, went sour. He made reference to Popcaan’s first single for 2021, “Relevant,” citing it as a diss song amid the situation.

“..inna di song weh him say yuh vex wid man over mark x and still a go round and a make link off a my name, mi hear say a Unruly Cuz him a talk. Cause him an Cuz kick off….but nuff people think a Markus cause a Markus Mark X… but a supm weh fi do wid di Mark X crashing make him an Unruly Cuz inna argument,” Foota explained.

In the song “Relevant,” Popcaan said, “Never know ah Mark X coulda mek yuh move different……And still go ah road and ah use mi strength.”

Fans have speculated that the artiste could be referring to Unruly Cuz still using his title “Unruly” in his name and also to produce his songs. Unruly Cuz’s April 27 single “Life Lessons” also stemmed from the alleged fallout between the two.

“Mount a things weh mi do fi dem… cant count.. Still dem we take yuh life but mi a look fi dem, Jah a show mi dem,” he sings. “Life lesson, mi live and mi learn, some bwoy never real to di ting an everything confirm.”

No names were mentioned in either of the tracks, but fans are leaning towards the idea that both songs were definitely throwing shade. It was also noted that Popcaan and Unruly Cuz are no longer following each other on Instagram.