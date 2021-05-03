Quando Rondo Shot At, Friend Wounded After Show In Georgia

Quando Rondo was shot at and his friend wounded following a show in Georgia over the weekend.

The Savannah rapper has been a moving target ever since King Von was shot and killed in November last year following a fight between the two outside a nightclub in Atlanta. Although Quando Rondo has maintained that Vin’s death was a case of self-defense, that is not enough to remove the target from off his back. As a result, he has been driving around heavily armed in a bulletproof vehicle with plenty of bodyguards.

It seems his enemies are moving closer following a shooting incident last weekend where Rondo was shot at, and a bullet struck one member of his entourage, TMZ reported. Law enforcement sources say gunfire erupted outside a convenience store off a highway in Georgia in Blackshear.

The attack took placed at approximately 3:20 AM on Sunday while the rapper and his entourage were standing in the parking lot. Quando Rondo and his crew had already left the scene when police arrived. There are no reports of any bullets hitting Rondo, but one member of his crew with hit by a bullet in his hand and got treatment at a local hospital.

Cops say that Quando and his large entourage made a quick stop at the convenience store before shots started firing at them, possibly from across the street.

Interestingly, Quando Rondo performed in front of a small crowd at The Vibe Event Center in Waycross, Georgia, over the weekend. His performance comes after several of his shows were canceled due to threats of violence. A noticeable small crowd was also at the event, a sign that fans are also concerned about possible violence breaking out at his events.