Foogiano Sentenced To 5 Years For Cutting Ankle Monitor, Meek Mill Reacts

Gucci Mane affiliate Foogiano was sentenced to 5 years in prison today, May 3rd. The sentence follows a charge for violating his bail agreement and allegedly cutting off an ankle monitor before he went on the run.

Foogiano’s sentence was confirmed by the CEO of his record label, Boomman, in a post on his personal Twitter account this morning, VLAD reported. The Authentic Empire Music Group boss wrote, “Green County Just Gave @FoogianoDaMayor 5 years for cutting an ankle monitor for a gun charge that wasn’t his and was claimed by some one else this is beyond crazy ? we have to do something about this!”

Foogiano, whose real name is Kwame Khalil Brown, has had his share of run-ins with the law, but this is the first time the 27-year-old will be doing prison time.

Foogiano was arrested By U.S. Marshalls in March this year following his latest breach of the law. Foogi was wanted for being a fugitive from justice stemming from his case in Greene County, Georgia.

Prior to being on the run, Brown had violated the terms of his probation for charges of possession of a firearm as a felon in relation to a 2015 burglary conviction. He was released on a $50,000 cash-only bond last December and was ordered to wear an ankle monitor. On the night of the rapper’s release, however, his monitor went dead and was untraceable for several hours before coming back online. Georgia police say they got an alert that the monitor had been tampered with.

Green County Just Gave @FoogianoDaMayor 5 years for cutting an ankle monitor for a gun charge that wasn’t his and was claimed by some one else this is beyond crazy ? we have to do something about this! — Boomman (@Boomman_ae) May 3, 2021

The ankle monitor was later found on the side of a highway with no sign of Foogiano. The device’s straps were reportedly burnt off and thrown on the side of the road. Foogiano remained on the run for several months. In March, he was finally arrested after turning up in Memphis allegedly for the funeral of the brother of fellow rapper Pooh Shiesty.

Several celebrities, including close affiliates of Foogiana, have been reacting to his arrest online. Rapper Meek Mill tweeted, “Free foogiano ….. don’t try to kill that man whole career about tryna protect his self years ago!”

Free foogiano ….. don’t try to kill that man whole career about tryna protect his self years ago! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 3, 2021

Foogiano’s girlfriend and rapper Renni Rucci also called on the authorities to free her man. In a post on her Instagram, she uploaded several pictures and videos of the couple together in better times.

She captioned the post, “You know what it is wit me! I got us. #freefoo ?? these videos made me smile because the night he made this song about me I was in the next room making one about him. We was like two lil kids in love for the first time and it’s still that way.”

While there are many that are with Renni and Meek screaming #FreeFoo, the vast majority are chanting, “If you do the crime, you do the time.” They are also citing that the rapper was somewhat given his freedom when he was released with the ankle monitor, but he messed that up when he burnt it off.