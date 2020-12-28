Gucci Mane’s Affiliate Foogiano On The Run After Burning Off Ankle Monitor: Reports

Gucci Mane’s 1017 affiliate Foogiano is reportedly on the run.

Adding to the drama of an already crazy year, reports are confirming that rapper Foogiano has managed to burn off his ankle monitor and is now on the run from authorities. The Georgia rapper, who is currently signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records, is on probation due to a 2015 burglary charge that led to him being convicted of possessing a firearm while already having a felony on his record.

According to a local newspaper in Foogiano’s hometown of Greensboro, the rapper’s bail was set at $50k, and he was instructed to wear an ankle monitor and stay within state boundaries.

However, reports indicate that Foogiano, whose real name is Kwame Brown, neglected to charge his ankle monitor upon his release, and the device was flagged for tampering shortly after. The bracelet was allegedly found on the side of a highway in Barrow County with the straps burnt off, but Foogiano was nowhere in sight.

Due to these new developments, a judge has revoked Brown’s bond, and authorities are now attempting to locate and arrest the rapper. Foogiano’s social media activity would suggest that he is going about life, as usual, however, considering he recently posted photos of himself on Instagram showing off his outfit and captioning the post, “And I stayed down with the same gang n***a you should call me Kobe.”

This isn’t the first time Foogiano has found himself in the midst of some serious drama. Back in July, a shooting that took place at a South Carolina club during the rapper’s concert resulted in the death of two people. It was later suggested that Foogiano and his crew were involved in the shooting, but the rapper took to social media to insist that he had nothing to do with the incident. Let’s hope Foogiano’s latest debacle is resolved as peacefully as possible.