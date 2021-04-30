Lil Baby Amazed By Jay-Z’s Wordplay On DJ Khaled’s “Sorry Not Sorry” With Nas

Lil Baby is clearly impressed by Jay-Z’s wordplay on DJ Khaled’s new song “Sorry Not Sorry” featuring Nas and James Fauntleroy.

It’s always fantastic when young players in the game recognize the talent of the veterans that paved the way for them. Lil Baby seems to have recognized the phenomenal rapper that Jay-Z is after taking in his “triple B” bar from DJ Khaled‘s new song “Sorry Not Sorry.”

The long-awaited and highly anticipated album Khaled Khaled dropped earlier this week and is already causing ripples in the industry with the offerings on it. This is DJ Khaled’s 12th studio album and features 14 tracks with some of the biggest names in the game right now like Drake, Cardi B, Roddy Ricch, Rick Ross, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Justin Timberlake, and Queen Bey, Beyoncé.

The track that sent Lil Baby into a tizzy, “Sorry Not Sorry,” features a slower beat that samples Jay-Z’s classic hit “Song Cry.” Jay-Z also drops some bars on the reimagined beat along with Nas, James Fauntleroy, and Harmonies by the Hive.

When the song first began gaining attention, it was for a different reason. Many fans believed that Harmonies by the Hive was actually Beyoncé, but soon the focus turned to the flawless bars that the two veterans Nas and Jay-Z dropped. Fans were particularly impressed by Jay-Z’s remarkable flow on the “triple B” bar at the start of his first verse.

Jay Z’s Tripple B bar on Sorry Not Sorry w/ Nas touched Lil Baby’s soul pic.twitter.com/SAZ5qDcTSu — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) April 30, 2021

Lil Baby was also understandably blown away by the performance. In a viral video circulating on social media, the Atlanta rapper can be seen losing his mind over Jay-Z’s wordplay. As he stands by Lil Durk, he reacts in the most excited manner as he takes in the verse and Beyonce’s short cameo.

Have you heard “Sorry Not Sorry” yet? What are your thoughts?