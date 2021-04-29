Drake Teases New Chrome Hearts “Certified Lover Boy” Merch

Since the beginning of 2021, fans and experts have been trying to figure out when Drake will drop his highly anticipated album Certified Lover Boy. There have been many rumors floating around the industry, and this continues as millions wait to hear what the Toronto native has in store.

The project has already been delayed several times, which is probably why he chose to release Scary Hours 2 to keep fans satiated for a bit. As the anticipation builds, many have been keeping a laser eye on the OVO Boss’ fashion trends and social media accounts to see if there are any clues. Just a few months ago, he launched his NOCTA line with Nike after it was in the works for quite some time. Some have opined that one of the hoodies that he wore in the “What’s Next” video appears to be a part of the collection and could be a signal that the project is close to being released.

Other observant fans have realized that the “One Dance” rapper has been highlighting the Chrome Hearts brand on his Instagram Story over the past few weeks. Some believe that he’s doing this to intentionally drop clues which may lead to an upcoming collaboration with the high-end fashion line.

OVO member Chubbs sort of confirmed this after he dropped a major announcement on his Instagram page recently. While showing a few pieces from the collection on Instagram, he wrote the caption, “Certified Chrome.” He tagged Drake and Chrome Hearts.

A little while after that, he posted another video of him in the Certified Lover Boy x Chrome Hearts attire. This time he wrote: “We dress up in our own sh*t.” Drake also shared a photo of Oliver El-Khatib rocking a pair of Chrome Hearts pants. While there is still no official word on when the album will drop, it seems from the clues that he’s leaving that it may be soon, or it could all just be conspiracy theories from eager fans.