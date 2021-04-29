50 Cent Slams Irv Gotti For Saying DMX Overdose on Crack Cocaine & Fentanyl

50 Cent is calling Irv Gotti an idiot for saying DMX died from crack cocaine and fentanyl overdose.

Irv Gotti has recently found himself on the wrong side of fans after an outlandishly made claim that DMX died from a ‘bad dose’ of crack mixed with fentanyl. The record executive has apparently disturbed famous foe 50 Cent, who took to Instagram on Thursday (April 29) to attack Gotti for the statement he made a few days ago.

The “Many Men” rapper reposted a snippet of Irv Gotti’s recent interview where he said, “They said it was a bad dose of crack and they said some drug, fentanyl was mixed in the crack and that’s what made him overdose.”

It’s not certain whether 50 Cent is upset that the producer addressed questions of DMX’s death or that he thinks he is straight-up talking trash, but in the caption, the “In Da Club” rapper blasted, “This guy is an idiot.”

50 Cent and Irv Gotti share a long history of beefs and have traded numerous blows on social media over the years. As one fan pointed out, 50 might be taking this beef to the grave.

Meanwhile, many fans have been expressing discomfort with Irv Gotti’s claim, some noting that Gotti did not necessarily need to go public about the cause of the rap legend’s death, even if it is, in fact, true.

“Wrong or right is not his place to comment on that man’s death,” one person said. Another declared, “It doesn’t matter how he passed. He is still a legend!!!!”

DMX died on April 9 at age 50 after suffering a heart attack that was caused by a drug overdose. The late rap icon was open about his struggles with drug addiction. Family, friends, and fans focused on the life he lived and the contributions he made rather than how he died.

Irv, who is a co-founder of Murder Inc., was formerly DMX’s business partner. While multiple media houses have confirmed DMX’s cause of death as a heart attack caused by a drug overdose, the family of the rapper or the medical examiner has not released the type of drugs that the rapper may have been using.

Gotti has not yet responded to 50 Cent’s attack, and DMX’s family has not commented on Gotti’s reveal.