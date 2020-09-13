50 Cent Rips Irv Gotti For Admitting He Tried To Block His Career Before Signing With Dr. Dre

50 Cent is ripping Irv Gotti for admitting in a new interview that he tried to blocked Fif’s career before Dr. Dre picked him up.

50 Cent has more than his fair share of enemies, and he stays ready with a clapback whenever one of them wants to rehash old beefs. This time it was Murder Inc. co-founder Irv Gotti who stirred up new trouble over the past when he did an interview with Hot 107.9’s B High and told a behind-the-scenes story that quickly had hip hop fans abuzz. Claiming that he was responsible for holding Fifty back from success for a long time before he was finally signed by Dr. Dre, Gotti admitted, “I blocked the n***a until he fell into Em and Dre’s lap. Labels would call me and I was so hot, I was just the hottest thing, I’d be like, ‘Yo, if you f*ck with him, I ain’t f*ckin’ with you’. And they’d be like, ‘We ain’t f*ckin’ with him then Gotti, forget it.’”

Clearly angered by Irv Gotti’s admission of sabotage, 50 Cent posted a clip of the interview with the caption, “Now everybody knows why I act the way I act. These s*cka a** n***as be out here working against you, instead of working on their own sh*t. Now look at them, all f*cked up. B!tch a** n***as.” This isn’t the first time this year Gotti and Fif have gone back and forth firing shots at each other. In May, Fifty took to social media to remind Irv that he owed some money to Southwest T and Big Meech of Black Mafia Family after it was announced that the brothers would soon be released from prison.

“Yo @irvgotti187 you best be coming up with that bread you borrowed from Big T in Encino you sucker a** n***a,” he wrote.

Gotti came back quick at the claim, saying, “Homie is a clown on my d*ck.” Irv completely denies that he owes Black Mafia any money, but that didn’t stop Fifty from following up with jokes about creating a payment plan. It doesn’t look like 50 Cent and Irv Gotti will be making peace anytime soon.