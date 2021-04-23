Irv Gotti Says DMX Contracted Covid Before His Death & Reveals The Drug He OD’d On

Irv Gotti says DMX died from bad crack and had COVID-19.

The hip-hop community is mourning the loss of icon DMX, who died after a week-long battle in the hospital following a heart attack. According to new reports, the episode was spurred on by a drug overdose on bad crack. Irv Gotti, who signed DMX to Def Jam back when he was an A&R for the record label, confirmed in a new interview that DMX took some crack that had Fentanyl mixed in it which caused his overdose.

Irv Gotti also added that the rapper was diagnosed with COVID-19 when he got to the hospital, which exacerbated his critical case. The virus affected his respiratory system, which caused him to have to be hooked up to the ventilator, but Irv Gotti says X was already brain dead.

“He had COVID, too,” said Gotti about the famous departed rapper. “They said it was a bad dose of crack and some drug Fentanyl was mixed in with the crack and that’s what made him overdose. Then when he got to the hospital, he got diagnosed with COVID and he couldn’t breathe, so that’s why he had to get hooked up to the ventilator.”

DMX, whose real name was Earl Simmons, passed away on Friday, April 9, at the White Plains Hospital. The rapper was 50 years old at the time and died with his family by his side. X struggled with drug addiction and mental illness for many years but was an inspiration to the entire hip-hop community because of his commitment to reform.

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him,” his family said in a statement after his death. It was first denied that DMX actually had COVID, but according to Irv Gotti, the rapper did, in fact, contract the deadly virus before he died. May DMX’s soul continue to rest in peace.