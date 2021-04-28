Rytical Song Streaming Surge As Trial For Illegal Gun Starts Today

Rytikal’s gun case kicks off today and the resulting publicity is helping to drive fans to stream his music.

Dancehall deejay Rytikal is not letting his legal troubles stop him from producing good music. The Dancehall artist is enjoying the success of his latest single, “Smoke my Troubles Away.” He is expected in court today to face gun charges stemming from a police search in Eight Miles, Bull Bay, St Andrew on March 28. He was granted $1 million(JMD) bail when he appeared in the Gun Court on illegal possession of firearm and ammunition charges.

Rytikal’s manager, Shay Newman, spoke with the STAR about the entertainer’s new song and how he’s been holding up since the charges. The song paid homage to marijuana use and was aptly released on April 20 or 4/20. The date is revered among marijuana users. The single has taken off since then and has already gained close to 250,000 views in just its first six days.

“Rytikal is very unique. He is very intellectual in his songwriting and he has helped a prominent entertainer a lot. He has so many songs. All his songs are big. Everything him do trending,” Newman said. Since his run-in with the law, his music has been in demand as another single which was previously released called “Living” ended up at number five on YouTube’s trending chart after just one day. That track and the video dropped in celebration of him being granted bail on March 24.

The “My World” deejay, whose real name is Ryan McFarlane, was also ordered to report to the Bull Bay Police Station on Wednesdays and Saturdays and to adhere to a 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. curfew order. His manager shared with the STAR that he has been strictly following all the implemented measures. He added that they were all hoping that he gets the best possible outcome in the matter.

Newman also said that the deejay is trying to remain upbeat about the situation. In fact, he said he’s “having the time of his life, looking to a newer, bigger and higher horizon”. Rytikal is still in the studio giving his all and making new music, he continued.

“Rytikal is on a new path musically. He is not somebody who talks a lot, but he smokes weed. I suppose that’s his brain food, so yes, I guess you could say he is smoking his troubles away.”

According to police reports, on January 28, police were on patrol when they spotted Rytikal, who they say was acting suspiciously. Following a search of his car, a Taurus .380 pistol with 12 rounds of ammunition were found. He was later charged after tellings cops that the gun was a prop for a music video. The 25-year-old deejay was represented by attorney-at-law Able-Don Foote at that time.