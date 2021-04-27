Rick Ross Says DMX’s Death Should Motivate Other Rappers

Rick Ross opened up about DMX and why his death should motivate other rappers.

There’s no doubt that the loss of DMX has left a gaping hole of wisdom in the Hip Hop community. Several fans and rappers have come out in praise of the troubled rapper’s advice and candid moments while he shared his life with them. Another veteran in the industry, Rick Ross, has also been affected by the rapper’s death and thinks that his life should be used as a learning experience for rappers.

Da Boss was speaking on the People Every Day podcast yesterday, April 26, when he shared about his experience while working on the set of the 1960s Harlem-inspired video shoot for his Swizz Beatz and DMX collaboration “Just in Case.” That track ended up on the Godfather of Harlem soundtrack in 2019.

“I got to see the funny side of him, we got to laugh at a few jokes. I saw him really focused and turned up. And hearing about his addiction many years ago, being in the industry, it’s something that’s been in my heart the most,” he said.

Rick Ross has an acute understanding of addiction since it has haunted his family for many years. He has also had his own troubles with addiction in the past. In March 2018, he was hospitalized after suffering seizures.

In 2019 during an interview with People magazine, he admitted that the seizures were caused by a combination of things, including drug use. At that time, he said: “It was the codeine. That mixed with the things I was drinking, the other drugs I was doing, and on top of not resting. [I don’t think] one particular thing would have killed me. But everything combined?” he said.

RELATED: New York State Honors DMX With “Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons” Day On December 18th

During this more recent interview, he opened up even more about how drug use has been a part of his experience.

“Me having family members that suffer with addiction, I understood the struggle that he was up against,” Rick Ross said. He added: “So it’s something that was really painful. Of course, I didn’t expect this. And it just hurt. So if anything else, it should motivate us. Let’s do what Dark Man X would have wanted us to do. Let’s turn up. Let’s go to the next level.”