DMX Takes One Last Ride With Ruff Ryders, Watch Memorial Service Live At Barclays Center

DMX takes one last ride with Ruff Ryders bike gang en route to his memorial service at Barclays Center.

Hundreds of members of the famed Ruff Ryders crew descended onto the streets of NYC aboard their motorcycles as they accompanied the shiny red casket of the late hip hop star DMX as it headed to his celebration of life. “Long Live DMX” is emblazoned on the sides of the massive monster truck that carries the rapper’s casket.

The memorial procession for Earl “DMX” Simmons ensured that regular traffic and vehicular movement came to a grinding halt as people headed to the rapper’s private service at Barclay’s Centre in Brooklyn. The bikers guaranteed that ‘X’s legacy of being a showstopper was fulfilled for one last time before going 6 feet deep.

Traffic enforcement officers and heavy police presence of up to 200 NYPD officers were assigned to the commemoration. The NYPD tweeted, “Temporary closures south on the Major Deegan to the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge to the westbound Grand Central Parkway.”

The casket arrived at its destination just after 2 PM.

DMX's funeral procession in Brooklyn is a mood. RIP to one of the greats. pic.twitter.com/eh5jSoiula — Andresito (@ConioMeng) April 24, 2021

DMX memorial at Barclays: thousands of bikes and his casket in a monster truck. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/VDeeYS76M5 — Sarah! (@SarahisSorry) April 24, 2021

The memorial service, which is set for 4 PM, is not the first significant celebration of life for the late rapper, as following news of his death on Saturday, April 9, fans gathered outside the White Plains hospital in New York, where the hip hop star was admitted. At that time, the emotional group hosted a makeshift memorial and candlelight. The rapper has touched millions of lives throughout his illustrious career, and as such, the organizers of his memorial service have it possible for the ceremony to be streamed on DMX’s YouTube channel.

DMX died of a heart attack on Saturday, April 9, after suffering a drug overdose. The rapper was left in a vegetative state for a week before he succumbed to his injuries.

DMX was one of the most successful rappers of the modern era, and fans are ensuring that his 30 years of contribution to hip hip will never be forgotten.