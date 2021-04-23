Rapper Lil Mosey Wanted By Police For Second-Degree Rape

Lil Mosey, who has been charged with rape, is now wanted by the police after skipping court.

“Blueberry Faygo” rapper Lil Mosey is wanted by Washington Police after failing to appear at his first court hearing following him being charged with second-degree rape. According to TMZ, the charges stem from an incident back in January when two women alleged that they were raped by the 19-year-old rapper and another man.

The girlfriends reportedly visited a cabin at an undisclosed location to meet up with Lil Mosey. According to the affidavit, one of the accusers says she consented to sex with the rapper in a vehicle but later passed out after having champagne and White Claws. She alleges that Lil Mosey later pried her legs open and got on top of her to have sex with her again while she was still blacked out.

The woman says she recalls experiencing pain in her leg muscles as the rapper pushed her legs up and apart during the alleged sexual assault. In addition to Mosey, she accuses another man of sexual assault in the affidavit. She claims she blacked out again, and when she regained consciousness, a second man was forcing himself on her. She noted that she sustained injuries from the sexual assault, including bruising on her inner knee, neck, and arms.

According to reports, the alleged victim says she received a message from one of the partygoers telling her that Lil Mosey and the other man in question were talking about “training two girls.”

Lil Mosey was charged with second-degree rape and was slated to go to court on Wednesday (April 22). The rapper failed to appear at the court hearing and is now wanted by Washington Police. If convicted, Lil Mosey is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison.