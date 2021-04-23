Drake & Chris Brown Sent Fans Into A Fenzy After Linking Up In LA

Fans are calling for Drake and Chris Brown to release a joint project following the two being spotted together at a lounge in L.A.

Though Chris Brown and Drake have had a rocky journey to reuniting as friends, fans have been holding out hope the whole time for them to release a collaborative album. Following the success of their highly anticipated Billboard hit “No Guidance,” their fanbase has had a renewed interest in them producing more music together. It appears the rap titan and R&B mogul have remained compadres and have stayed linking up since they worked together in 2019.

Drake took to Instagram on Thursday (April 22) to share a photo of himself and Chris Brown at The Highlight Room in Hollywood, Los Angeles. The rapper simply captioned the photo reel with a palm tree emoji. It was enough to get fans to call for a Drizzy and C-Breezy collab album which both artists have hinted in the past could be a possibility.

The two last collaborated on Drake’s Dark Lane Demo Tapes track “Not You Too” in 2020, and it seems they have a ton of other songs in the vault. In November of last year, when Fat Joe asked Chris Brown if there was any chance that we would get a joint album from him and Drake, the singer explained that they have the tracks. “Yea. We got some songs. We definitely got some songs,” Breezy said at the time.

Fans have been chiming in ever since Drake shared the photo last night, and it seems they are ready to hear some of those songs. “My OVO sources are telling me Drake and Chris brown got a collab project coming this year when outside opens,” one speculated. “I’m actually pretty open to Drake and Chris Brown collab album,” a fan wrote. “Have y’all not heard No Guidance?” another fan wrote.

“No Guidance” peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2019. The track has been certified platinum by the RIAA, and the official music video has garnered over 335 million views on YouTube. We can only imagine what a whole album would do.

Chris Brown & Drake at The Highlight Room in LA (April 21) pic.twitter.com/8v7EL21asR — ??? (@chrisbrownewss) April 22, 2021

If Chris Brown & Drake Made A Joint EP/Album, What Would It Be Called? ? pic.twitter.com/JEIW5c6w37 — DJ First Class™ ? (@1DJFirstClass) April 23, 2021

Drake and Chris Brown posted Tems on their IG story Vibing to Wizkid's Essence ft Tems, StarBoy put Tems on the Spotlight ???! — Jay Pee (@JAPAMAN01) April 23, 2021

Best of both worlds with features I need on it jayz ye Rick Ross sza meek future and tpain — køLi rOze (@koliroze1) April 23, 2021