Dr. Dre Now Legal Single After A Judge Sign Off On Divorce From Nicole Young

Dr. Dre is legally single.

The ongoing divorce battle between Dr. Dre and Nicole Young has taken an important turn. While the two parties reportedly still have a lot to work out with their finances, they have been declared legally single. According to the court documents obtained by The Blast, a judge signed off on the couple’s petition to legally end their marriage on April 15.

Both Dre’s and Nicole’s lawyers filed a motion asking the judge to declare them legally single while they wait for their divorce to be finalized. While financial issues continue to loom during the rigorous process of the dissolution of their marriage, the judge approved the motion and so both Dr. Dre and Nicole Young are single by law and have the right to remarry if they wish.

Meanwhile, the battle for Dr. Dre’s $800 million fortune continues. While the iconic music producer aims to get out of the marriage as the sole owner of all of his assets, Nicole Young is asking for half of it. The divorce is far from finalized particularly because of the disconnect about how or if the finances will be shared.

The nasty divorce battle began when Nicole first filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court in June 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple that had been married for 24 years at the time did not have a prenuptial agreement in place, according to early reports by TMZ, which has led to the taxing process of splitting the producer’s mega-fortune.

There have also been allegations of domestic abuse in the divorce case as Young told the court that Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, has punched her in the face/head and has held a gun to her head on multiple occasions. Dr. Dre previously agreed to pay Nicole $2 million in spousal support to cover living expenses for a few months.