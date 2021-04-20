Kevin Durant Says Entire Brooklyn Nets Team Thinks Lil Baby Took Over From Drake

Kevin Durant says the entire Brooklyn Nets team listens to Lil Baby in the locker room and he’s the only one trying to keep Drake alive.

Kevin Durant is not only well known for his exploits on the court but for his superb taste in Hip Hop as well. According to his critical analysis, the Brooklyn Nets All-Star forward believes that Lil Baby is the best in the game right now.

That’s quite the endorsement from someone considered a Hip-Hop connoisseur. He made the comments when he appeared as a guest on the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast hosted by Philadelphia rap artist Gillie Da King and Wallo267. The 32-year-old NBA star popped in on their “KD” Episode 109 premiere on YouTube, which aired last Sunday (April 18).

When Durant is asked about which artists get the most play in the locker room playlists when he first made his debut in the NBA in 2007, he shared that at that time, it was Young Money star Lil Wayne. He said that was mainly because Weezy was “the guy” on top from 2002 to 2012. He also mentioned Wayne’s prolific protégés, Nicki Minaj and Drake.

However, when it comes to nowadays, it has to be Lil Baby, he added. He said the rapper helps the team to boost their energy before a match. However, he did say that he is still a big fan of Drake personally.

“When I go to the locker room, it’s mainly Lil Baby, everyone in our team is like Lil Baby is the best rapper out,” Durant said. He added: “I am the one who keeps loving Drake. I drop a joint together, those two right now taking over.”

Lil Baby is no stranger to love from the NNBA and is also a close friend of Brooklyn Nets All-Star guard James Harden. Harden infamously skipped the beginning of his former team’s Houston Rockets 2020-21 preseason training camp in December 2020 to attend Lil Baby’s birthday party instead.

You can check out the interview below.