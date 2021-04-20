Bounty Killer, Spice, Cardi B & More Artists React To Derek Chauvin’s Guilty Verdict

The murder of George Floyd last year sparked worldwide tensions and protests, but on Tuesday, April 4, the public celebrates being on the track to justice. This, after Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in George Floyd’s killing.

The entertainment industry, locally and internationally, is celebrating the light at the end of the tunnel, as this signifies hope restored in the American justice system.

The Queen of the Dancehall, Spice, who was among the protesters in America last year, posted a video of her leading the march and a picture of the breaking news headline, “Jury in Derek Chauvin trial finds him guilty of murdering George Floyd.” She captioned, “Guilty!! Yessssssssssssss. Say his name George Floyd. #Mood for the day let’s celebrate together it’s a start.”

The ‘poor people government,’ Bounty Killer also chimed in with a reaction to the verdict. The deejay reposted the story from The Star and captioned, “At least America has stand up once and they will have to stand up very soon again for Dante Wright too it just never seem to stop”

Bounty Killer makes reference to the April 11 fatal shooting of 20 year old Daunte Wright by police officer Kimberly Ann Potter. Reports are that Wright was pulled over by Potter and after a brief struggle with officers, Wright was shot at close range, Potter claiming she mistook her gun for a taser.

While this is an ongoing case, George Floyd’s case has been gaining the attention of the public given the ease and relief many feel at the latest update.

Rapper Guapdad 4000 took to Twitter to express the bittersweet feeling, “RIP GEORGE FLOYD I can’t help but feel bitter about what is supposed to be a sweet justice… It feels belittled by the fact that it doesn’t change the reason why he died… This country still suck,” he wrote. Record producer, Kenny Beats shared similar sentiments in his post, “Now its time to lock up all of them George Floyd and his family will never be given justice. This is just the start of some accountability. RIP GEORGE FLOYD.”

Lil Scrappy shared his relief about the verdict, “Yessir Guilty on all counts thank God his family and our people have gotten justice, finally but let’s keep pulling up for each other at all times,” he said. Additionally, Ciara expressed that she was in tears after hearing the news while again paying tribute to Floyd, and Common made a declaration of this being just the beginning of justice for all.

Cardi B tweeted, “History.”

Thank you Jesus! I’m in tears. May your legacy live on forever #GeorgeFloyd. ???? — Ciara (@ciara) April 20, 2021

Watch ya back Police are mad… Stay focused. — Ebro (@oldmanebro) April 20, 2021

Y’all smoking on the Derek chauvin pack for 4/20 or nah??? — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 20, 2021

This is not the end. This is the beginning! The beginning of justice for ALL! pic.twitter.com/3IBSP9Sd68 — COMMON (@common) April 20, 2021