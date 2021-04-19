Saweetie Ether Quavo In A New Song “See Saw” Touted As A Diss Track

Saweetie went after her ex-boyfriend Quavo and a fiery new song that’s been touted as a diss track.

Saweetie is not one to have the last word said over her. We’ve seen her cold response to Quavo trying to cast aspersions on the type of woman she is during their public Twitter exchange after announcing that she and the Migos rapper were no longer a hip hop star couple.

Now, Saweetie is replying with a diss track to Quavo. The song “See Saw,” featuring Kendra Jae, was released on her Pretty Summer Playlist that consists of new music from her and a few others. Lines from the song have fans speculating that she is sending shots to Quavo as she ridicules him for “fumbling the baddest b*tch”- an allegory for losing something valuable. The lyrics posted online say:

“How you fumbled the baddest bitch, you a dumb b*tch, You got some nerve sending me all these threats, when you wrong, Ain’t woman you thought? You was humpin’ thots you narcissist,” Saweetie raps.

I appear that the song is a response to Quavo, who released a new track sneak dissing Saweetie last month, or so fans think as the references are direct. In the track, Quavo addresses the breakup and gets messy as he says he repossessed the Bentley that he had gifted her on her birthday.

There was a rumor that he had taken back the car, but both of the rappers denied any such thing occurred. However, Quavo’s rap verse raised eyebrows that there is some truth to the original speculations.

“Lil’ bitty b*tch, she slimy, she sneaky/I’m takin’ back that Bentley,” Quavo rapped in a preview of the track.

“Skrtttt Skrtt takin back dat Bently!! F**k dem hoes now I gotta act stingy [laughing emoji] new Huncho & Petro otw”, he continued.

The couple broke up weeks ago as Saweetie declared her single status and insinuated that Quavo cheated on her during their three-year relationship.

“I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women,” she wrote.

The former couple has been passive-aggressive on social media and were embarrassed after an old video surfaced of them fighting in an elevator. They both later explained the video, which sees them fighting over a bag and Quavo pushing Saweetie to the ground in an elevator.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jK8LEDOU1oA